Update: Death toll in Westminster terror attack hits four

Four people, including an armed police officer and a man believed to be the attacker, have died in a terrorist incident near the UK’s Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard has said.

A woman was among several pedestrians struck by a car on Westminster bridge, before it crashed into railings.

An officer was stabbed in the Houses of Parliament by an attacker, who was shot by police.

At least 20 people were injured, including three other officers.

Prime Minister Theresa May is to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee later.