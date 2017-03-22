UNICEF, Kaduna government committed to women, children welfare

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Kaduna State Government have renewed commitment toward improving the welfare of women and children in the state.

The Country Representative, UNICEF Nigeria, Mohammed Fall pledged the commitment in Kugu on Wednesday while interacting with community leaders at Dutsen Abba District in Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

Fall said he was in the community to see how services were being delivered to women and children, adding that he had visited the North-East and other areas where children were being faced with challenges.

He disclosed that UNICEF team had discussed with Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on how to protect and improve the lives of women and children in the state.

Fall described Kaduna state as a leading example in terms of releasing budgeted funds for children’s welfare in the country.

According to him, the state has shown the vision, commitment as well as demonstrates strong desire in addressing issues affecting women and children. “I want to say that we are satisfied with what we have seen in terms of community engagement by the state government in addressing the plight of women and children.

“I want to also commend the Kaduna state government for releasing about a million dollars in January for the treatment of severe acute malnourished children,’’ Fall said.

The District Head of the area, Alhaji Falalu Umar commended UNICEF for the intervention, saying the gesture was beginning to change the lives of women and children for good.

Umar added that child and maternal death had drastically reduced since the interventions.