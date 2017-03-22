Troops Destroy Illegal Refinery In Rivers

Troops of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Rivers have destroyed an illegal refinery at Buguma, Rivers, to checkmate crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and refineries.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said that the troops also discovered and destroyed tanks containing crude oil and four boats containing illegally refined crude oil products.

In another development, Usman said the troops averted what could have been another round of farmers and herdsmen clash in communities in Bayelsa.

“This followed an intelligence report on activities of suspected herdsmen at Akenfa 1, 2 and 3 communities in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa’, troops carried out aggressive patrol to the general area.

“During the patrol, the locals reported that some herdsmen while grazing in the area allowed their cattle to eat up cassava from their farmland.

“The patrol ensured that the matter was reported to the police where it is being addressed toward arriving at an amicable resolution between the parties involved,” he said.

The spokesman said that the troops in conjunction with other security agencies had continued to patrol and track down criminals within Azikoro and Okada communities in Bayelsa.