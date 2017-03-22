Teenager Allegedly Rapes 13-Year Old Girl

A secondary school dropout, Abubakar Ibrahim, 18, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling a minor.

Ibrahim, whose address is not given, is facing a count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Ajaga Agboko, told court that the accused committed the offence sometime this month at No. 56, A. J. Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The accused indecently dealt with the 13-year-old girl by having sexual intercourse with her,’’ he said.

Agboko said that the offence contravened Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, denied the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Ogunbowale, granted the accused bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be blood relations of the accused.

The magistrate said that the sureties must be property owners and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ogunbowale also ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison custody, pending an advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send to the office of the DPP.

The magistrate adjourned the case till May 3 for mention.