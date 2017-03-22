Be safety conscious, lawmaker tells health workers

The Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, Mr Segun Olulade, on Wednesday advised health workers to adhere strictly to professional safety precautions in the performance of their duties.

Olulade made the appeal while on an oversight visit to the Alimosho General Hospital, Igando, Lagos.

“We need you to serve our people. They also want you alive to serve them, so ensure you do not expose yourselves to unnecessary risks and danger.

“Do not expose yourselves to danger. Our concern is that you need to be healthy to serve the people. A lot of patients will suffer if you are not well.

“Your first priority must be your safety. No one should throw caution to the wind. Everyone should guard and protect himself,” Olulade said.

The legislator said that health workers had to be hale and hearty before they could render services to residents who needed medical attention.

According to him, some officers may contact sickness if necessary professional safety measures are not observed.

The lawmaker called on health workers to shun unprofessional conduct and show more commitment to the service of saving lives.

Olulade said that the state government was committed to giving its citizens access to standard health care services.

He said that the government had budgeted huge funds to rehabilitate and equip hospitals and to employ more health workers to improve health care delivery.

The committee has, since Feb. 3, been visiting General Hospitals and Primary Health Care centres in the state as part of its oversight functions.