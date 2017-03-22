Port Harcourt Disco Begins Subscription Server Repairs

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has begun the repairs of its faulty server that had hindered its customers from paying their electricity consumed bills.

Mr John Onyi, the spokesman of PHED, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said that the company’s Information Technology Department had already swung into action and expressed optimism that the repairs would soon be completed.

“The management of PHED has noticed the difficulties her esteemed customers using prepaid and post –paid meters were encountering in vending and paying their electricity bills.

“Their inability to make payments was due to the failure of the server from the company’s service provider.

“PHED regrets any inconveniences caused by this and solicits customers’ patience and understanding while the problem is being fixed,” he said.

Onyi said that a similar server failure occurred on Wednesday but was repaired by Friday.

PHED covers Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states.