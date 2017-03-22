Police Arrest 3 Over Benue Killings

The Police in Benue said they had arrested three suspects in connection with the Monday killings at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrests in Makurdi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Moses Yanmu, said the suspects were picked at various locations in the state.

He said investigation was ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was completed.

He said 17 persons had been killed while 11 others were wounded by gunmen who attacked the village.

He said the police were yet to establish the motive of the attacks but appealed for calm as they were on top of the situation.

The police spokesman appealed to the public to volunteer information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the attacks.