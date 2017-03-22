NANS Exposes Fraudulent Vice Chancellors

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), says it has uncovered multi-million naira assets owned by vice-chancellors of some universities.

A statement by Mr Chinonso Obasi, NANS’ National President on Tuesday in Abuja, said the association had duly written letters to the anti-graft agencies about the assets.

Obasi said NANS was delighted with whistle-blowing as an anti-corruption tool.

NANS had on January 22, said it would to take advantage of the whistle-blowing window to join in the fight against corruption especially in higher institutions.

“After mobilising our state chapters, NANS wishes to inform Nigerians it has been able to identify multi-million naira assets of some vice-chancellors, including those acquired through proxies, family members and siblings.

“It is baffling that administrators of higher institutions of learning should descend so low in primitive acquisition of wealth and unbridled corruption.

“By the time these leads are successfully pursued and suspects prosecuted, Nigerians must have got a clue as to why the appointment of heads of tertiary institutions has become a do-or-die affair, entailing bribery, intimidation and other desperate approaches.”

Obasi said the association’s executive members had received several threats as a result of their anti-corruption stance.

“Our field operatives and colleagues, especially the NANS President and his executive have come under constant threats and assassination attempts.’’

He said, however, that NANS would not back out until the academic institutions were sanitised.

The NANS president said the association had lodged reports of threats with the appropriate authorities.

“We wish to assure the corrupt elements threatening us that we will not give up on our commitment to exposing their corrupt tendencies and evil machinations against the future of Nigerian youths.

“We are putting final touches to our grand plan to mobilise millions of Nigerian students in a march against corruption in tertiary institutions.

“During the march, we hope to demand from President Muhammadu Buhari, the removal of identified corrupt vice-chancellors and administrators’’, he said.