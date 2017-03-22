Mel B Files For Divorce

Spice Girl Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Brown requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s daughter, five-year-old Madison Brown Belafonte.

Representatives for Brown did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment and efforts to reach Belafonte were unsuccessful.

Brown, best known as Scary Spice in 1990s British pop group Spice Girls, married Belafonte in June 2007.

Brown has two other children from previous relationships.