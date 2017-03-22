Man arraigned for punching off woman’s teeth

For allegedly beating up a woman and punching off three of her teeth, a 25-year-old man, John Mikan, was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, an unemployed, who resides at Railway Line, Agege, a suburb of Lagos, is charged with assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on March 10 at the accused’s residence.

Ogu said the accused and the complainant, Miss Iboro Sunday, both co-tenants, got into a fight over the unsanitary condition of the compound.

“A fight broke out between them over the dirty environment and in the process, the accused beat up the woman.

“The accused removed three of the woman’s teeth and ran away,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The section prescribes one-year jail term for assault.

The accused, however, entered a “not guilty’’ plea.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until April 13 for mention.