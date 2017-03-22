London attack: Two killed in Westminster ‘terror’ attack

A police officer and a woman have been killed near Parliament in central London in what Scotland Yard are treating as a terrorist incident.

The woman was among several pedestrians struck by a car on Westminster bridge, before it crashed into railings.

An officer was stabbed in the Houses of Parliament by an attacker, who was shot by police.

Police said there were “a number of casualties” and a “full counter-terrorism inquiry” was under way.

The Port of London Authority said a woman has been pulled alive from the River Thames near the bridge and was being treated for serious injuries.

Junior doctor Colleen Anderson from St Thomas’ Hospital confirmed the death of the woman and said a number of other people were hurt – some with “catastrophic” injuries.

She said she also treated a police officer in his 30s with a head injury, who had been taken to King’s College Hospital.

She said the woman had died at the scene.

“There were people across the bridge. There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic,” she added.

“Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries. There were maybe a dozen [injured].”

MPs said they had heard three or four gunshots and staff inside Parliament were told to stay inside their offices.

Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police”.

Shortly after the incident, a Downing Street source confirmed that Mrs May was safe.

The prime minister was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car as what sounded like gunfire rang out at Parliament during the incident.

Parliament was put into lockdown shortly after the attack at 14:40 GMT.

Tom Peck, political editor for the Independent, tweeted: “There was a loud bang. Screams. Commotion. Then the sound of gunshots. Armed police everywhere.”

Press Association political editor Andrew Woodcock witnessed the scenes unfolding from his office window overlooking New Palace Yard.

“I heard shouts and screams from outside and looked out, and there was a group of maybe 40 or 50 people running round the corner from Bridge Street into Parliament Square.

“They appeared to be running away from something.

“As the group arrived at the Carriage Gates, where policemen are posted at the security entrance, a man suddenly ran out of the crowd and into the yard.

“He seemed to be holding up a long kitchen knife.

“I heard what sounded like shots – I think about three of them – and then the next thing I knew there were two people lying on the ground and others running to help them.

“Armed police were quickly on the scene and I heard them shouting to people to get out of the yard.”

-BBC