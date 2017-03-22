Lalong commends prison service over national security, peace

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) for its role in national security and peace being enjoyed in the state and country.

Lalong made the commendation when the Assistant Controller-General (ACG) of the Service in charge of Zone ‘H’, Mr John Mrabure, paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Wednesday in Jos.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said the efforts of the service at ensuring peaceful coexistence in the country could not be over emphasised.

The Zone ‘H’ of the Service comprises Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kogi states.

Mrabure was in Plateau in continuation of the routine quarterly inspection of prison formations within the various commands in the zone.

Lalong also commended the NPS for its efforts at moulding and remodelling prisoner’s behaviour with a view to making them better citizens that could be useful to themselves and the society.

“We cannot thank you enough for the efforts you have put in place in ridding Plateau and the country of crime.

“Taking care of criminals and moulding them to become better persons in the society is not a small task, and so your effort is commendable.

“As a government, we shall continue to render our support to the service in whichever way, so as to enable your men to perform optimally,’’ he said.

Mrabure thanked the state government for the support so far rendered to the service and prayed that the synergy would wax stronger.

“Your support for the service cannot go unnoticed; the foodstuff, payment of fines for the indigent prisoners and a host of other support you give is highly appreciated,’’ he said.

The ACG inspected facilities, logistics, medical and health services in the various formations visited within the command.