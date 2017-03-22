Lalong calls off official engagements to mourn commissioner

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong, has called off official engagements following the sudden demise of Mr Samuel Galadima, the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development.

Galadima, 60, slumped and died while jogging with the governor at the Rwang Pam Stadium Wednesday morning.

According to Mr Emmanuel Nanle, the Director of Press Affairs, Galadima was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos after he slumped, where he was confirmed dead.

The governor was scheduled to be a Special Guest at the World Water Day celebration, after which he was to receive the Commissioner of Police in charge of the force’s animals.

He was also scheduled to inaugurate Farmers’ Bank, in Jos.

Our correspondent, who visited the Government House, Jos observed that members of the state executive council and other senior officials kept moving into the governor’s residence to condole him.

Distraught government officials were seen discussing the development in hushed tones.

Our correspondent, who visited the ministry, also observed that the workers had been thrown into a mourning mood, with many of them too shocked to utter a word.

Some workers, who commented on the development, expressed surprise at Galadima’s sudden death.

“He appeared hale and hearty just yesterday. Even this morning, we saw his car when he was moving to the stadium for exercise, only to be hit by this news,” a director, who craved anonymity, said.

Galadima’s is among many high-profile deaths within a month in the Plateau Government House, coming after the demise of Deputy Chief of Staff, Yusuf Hawaja, who died on Feb. 19, and was followed by his mother, Habiba, six days later.

Mr Pius Dashe, Chief Administrative Officer at the Government House, also died on Thursday, March 16.

Dr. Hosea Azi, Chairman, Jos East Local Government Management Committee, died on December 13, 2015, a day after he was sworn in.