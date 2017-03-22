Kwara government breaks down March allocation

The Kwara Government says its Federation Account allocation in March stood at N2.232 billion, a drop by N278 million from February allocation of N2.510 billion.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The government said the March allocation for the 16 local government councils was N1.658 billion, a drop by N179 million from the February allocation of N1.837 billion.

The commissioner gave a breakdown of the allocation as follows: Statutory allocation of N1.027 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N650 million, Exchange Gain Difference of N222 million and Excess Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) of N332 million.

Banu also gave the breakdown of the allocation of the 16 local government councils in the state as Statutory allocation of N923 million, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N368 million, Exchange Gain Difference of N147million and Excess Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) of N219 million.

The commissioner said that the councils required N2.080 billion to meet their monthly salary and pension obligations, but he did not state the ways and means the councils would make up for the shortfall.

According to him, N579 million is needed monthly to pay salaries of local government employees and N1.144 billion to pay the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) staff.

About N355 million will go for payment of pensioners every month.

The commissioner said the state government was spending nearly N2.4 monthly to pay workers’ salaries, retirees’ pensions and meeting its overhead costs.