Kwara Assembly wants sports resuscitated in schools

The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday called for the resuscitation of sporting activities in all primary and secondary schools in the state.

The legislators made the call after a deliberation on poor sporting activities in some primary and secondary schools in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The motion without notice was moved by the House Leader, Mr Hassan Oyeleke, under “Matters of Urgent Public Importance’’.

Oyeleke, in his submission, said that educational success should not only be based on the certificates alone but the overall development of human beings.

He said that incorporating sports in schools’ curriculum would go a long way in discovering talents.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Mathew Okedare, who presided over Wednesday’s plenary, urged the state Ministry of Education to include sports in schools’ curriculum.

Also during Wednesday’s plenary, a bill to amend the law setting up Abubakar Sola Saraki University passed first reading.

Motion for the first reading of the bill was moved by Oyeleke.

The bill, which was sent to the House by Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed, sought to add a representative of the state Attorney-General to the Governing Council of the university.

Okedare referred the bill to the House Committee on Rules and Business to slate it for second reading at the appropriate time.