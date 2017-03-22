Iheanacho happy with Super Eagles’ friendlies

Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he is happy to see his Super Eagles teammates looking sharp in training ahead of their friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Iheanacho is one of six forwards Coach Gernot Rohr invited for Thursday’s match against Senegal and the one against Burkina Faso on Monday.

“It’s always good to be back with the team; everyone is looking sharp and fit this morning,” he wrote on his Instagram wall on Wednesday.

Iheanacho has scored four goals in seven international appearances for Nigeria, who have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

He is expected to make his eighth appearance for the Super Eagles against Senegal at the Hive stadium.

Nigeria and Senegal have met five times at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1992, 2000, 2002, and 2006.

In those encounters, Nigeria won five times and lost only once at the semi-final stage of the competition in 2002 in Dakar.