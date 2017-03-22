IGP deploys special force to end attacks in Benue

Worried by recent attacks that left scores dead and several others injured in Zaki Biam, Benue State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has deployed a Special Tactical Force to restore order.

A statement issued by Mr Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the special tactical force comprised Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Units, Conventional Policemen and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The others, according to Moshood, are Special Investigation Bureau (SIB), detachment of Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD), Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), Police Air wing (Aerial Surveillance Helicopters) and other undercover operatives.

He said that the force would have its headquarter in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of the State.

“The Police Special Tactical Force is led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja under the supervision of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations.

“To achieve success in these operations, the Police Special Tactical Force will be proactive, work on actionable intelligence already at the disposal of the Nigeria Police Force, and carry out 24 hours surveillance and patrol,” Moshood said.

He added that the force would also carry out continuous raids on identified and other suspected hideouts of the assailants so as to arrest attackers and their sponsors and prevent further loss of lives and other criminal activities in the area.

According to him, the special force will cover all the communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, government and private infrastructure and facilities in the area.

He said that helicopters would embark on guided missions and aerial surveillance of the entire area, “especially difficult terrains”, and will operate in synergy with other Police formations on the ground.

According to him, the Joint Investigation Team attached to the Police Special Tactical Force is made up personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, FSARS, SIP and Intelligence Response Team.

Others include Technical Intelligence Unit and Special Tactical Squad, he said, adding that the team would be headed by an experienced Commissioner of Police.

He said that the investigation team . which is under the supervision of a Deputy-Inspector General of Police (FCIID), was already in Zaki Biam and was making progress in the investigation into the killings of innocent people that occurred on Monday..

Moshood quoted the IGP as urging stakeholders in the area to prevail on their subjects to exercise restraint and support security agencies to bring the killers to justice.