Housewife docked for beating woman to pulp

A 28-year-old housewife, Olotu Chizoba, who allegedly assaulted a co-tenant by beating her to a pulp, was on Wednesday arraigned before Magistrate O. Sule-Amzat sitting at Ogudu, Lagos.

Olotu, who resides at Bello Street, Ikosi Road in Ketu area of Lagos, is being tried for assault occasioning harm.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 15 on Ikosi Road.

He said the complainant, Mrs Samuel Nwali came to Ketu Police Station in the company of her husband to report the incident.

According to the prosecutor, the accused had beaten up the complainant’s two children.

“The complainant confronted her and the accused, instead of apologising to her, descended on her and used a big stick to beat her.

“She also bit her on her right breast, almost cutting off the nipple.,” Ihiehie said.

The offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section prescribes three years for assault occasioning harm.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, the prosecutor told the court that both parties were ready for out-of-court settlement.

Ihiehie said the accused had realised her mistake and had begged the complainant and her husband.

“The complainant and her husband are in court with a withdrawal letter to settle out-of-court.”

In her ruling, the magistrate struck out the case for out-of-court settlement.