DSS arrest kidnappers of German Archeologists in Kaduna

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two suspected kidnappers of the two German Archaeologists, Dr Peter Breuning and Johannes Brehinger on March 13 in Kaduna State.

The suspects are Ibrahim Sule and Bello Shehu.

Breuning and Brehinger were kidnapped on Feb.22 at Pahkogo in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by an operative of the service in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said the suspects were being questioned to establish other possible members of the network

In a related development, Opuiyo said the service had arrested a Boko Haram kingpin, Adenoyi Abdulsalam, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti on March 20.

He said that an Ak-47 rifle was recovered from the suspect who is presently undergoing investigation.

Opuiyo added that the suspect was in the final stages of kidnapping some high-level targets in Ekiti to raise funds and terrorise communities in the state.

He said that the suspect was arrested by a joint Military and DSS operation team.

Opuiyo said that a Boko Haram suspect, Usman Rawa, 29, a.k.a Mr X was also arrested in Lafia on March 17.

He said that Rawa rented an accommodation in Lafia for one Abdullahi Isa, who was known for his notorious terrorist activities.

“His plan is to establish an effective base to conduct terrorism, kidnapping and robbery operations in Abuja, Minna, and other adjoining States,“ Sani, he said.

He said that the service had also arrested a suspected Boko Haram top commander, NSani, a.k.a Osama, in Bauchi on March 15.

The operative said that Sani escaped from Bauchi Central Prison in October 2010 and hid in Maiduguri, Borno.

Opuiyo said that in continuation of the service crack down on insurgents, it arrested a suspect, Adamu Jibrin, at Jeka-da-Fari Market in Gombe on March 13.

He said the suspect who operated under the pseudo name of Dantata Sule, serves as a middleman for Boko Haram members and their commanders.

He said the suspect had affirmed his membership of the sect.

Opuiyo said in sustaining its operation, the service had arrested a suspected Boko Haram commander and food supplier, Ibrahim Fulata, and three of his associates in Dustsen Tanshi area of Bauchi State on Feb. 28.

He said the suspects were being questioned to establish other possible members of the network.

Opuiyo said that the service had also arrested Boko Haram suspects in Kano, Kogi and Yobe.

He attributed the successes recorded to the cooperation and support of Nigerians who volunteered useful information to the service.

Opuiyo assured that the service would maintain the zeal to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.