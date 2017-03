Former Liverpool captain and coach Ronnie Moran has died aged 83.

Moran made 379 appearances for Liverpool between 1952 and 1966 and was the club’s longest-serving employee when he retired in 1999.

He joined the coaching staff in 1966 and twice filled in as caretaker manager – after Kenny Dalglish’s resignation in 1991 and following Graeme Souness’ heart surgery in 1992.

His son confirmed he had passed away after a short illness.