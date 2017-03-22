Breaking: Body of doctor who jumped into Lagoon recovered at last

Kazeem Ugbodaga

The body of Dr. Allwell Orji who jumped into the Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge has been recovered by the Marine Police at last.

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu told PM News that Orji’s body was recovered around 4.00pm on Wednesday by the Marine Police.

He said the body was identified by some of his family members, including his driver in the presence of the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni.

Tiamiyu said the body would be handed over to the family while investigation continued, while he met with family members to expressed condolence over the loss of their son.

Orji had on Sunday created a stir when he jumped into the Lagoon from Third Mainland bridge after he told his driver to stop the car on the bridge shortly after he received a call.