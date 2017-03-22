Air Traffic Controllers Suspended For Sleeping On Duty

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on Wednesday suspended three air traffic controllers, including one who fell asleep while on duty, for causing delays of two flights.
“The crews on two flights of budget airline Vietjet Air, one departing for South Korea and the other arriving from the southern Ho Chi Minh City, could not contact the air traffic control.
“They could not contact the air traffic control for over 30 minutes on March 9 at Cat Bi International Airport in northern Hai Phong City,’’ it noted.
CAAV stated that the incident was a threat to safety, adding that the head of the air traffic control section was also suspended.
The authority also requested violating controllers to be fined.
“The flights were eventually able to depart and land successfully,’’ the authority said.
Suny Lulu
In Nigeria, somebody somewhere would have been bribed and subsequently given the ATCs clean bill for excellent performance on duty! Kudos to the Vietnamese Air Transport Managers for their sense of responsibility to their air traveling clients.
Lord of Mercy, when will Nigeria get people who will serve the nation truthfully like these Vietnamese? Looking for such people in Nigeria is like looking for a needle in an hay sack. MOST of those entrusted with land and air safety in the country had in most cases compromised their positions leading to numerous avoidable accidents.