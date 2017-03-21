Tambuwal approves recruitment of additional extension workers

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the recruitment of additional extension workers to increase manpower and expertise in the wheat value chain in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Affairs, Imam Imam in Sokoto on Tuesday.

“Those to be employed are university graduates and holders of national diploma in agricultural science, agricultural economy, crop science and related disciplines.”

It added: ”Having introduced wheat to farmers in the state, the government will continue to show keen concern for its development.

“Eighty persons will be employed in the first phase of the recruitment, with more to follow in due course.

”Those to be employed will aid wheat farmers to make informed decisions especially as they engage with companies buying their products after harvests.

“The overall objective is to ensure that we achieve the ratio of one extension worker to 500 farmers. As such, more people will be employed in subsequent phases of the recruitment exercise.”

The statement further quoted Tambuwal as saying that the extension officers will also lead the consultation with farmers and the various business concerns who have shown interest in partnering with the government to develop agriculture in the state.

According to the statement, the extension workers will be trained in latest trends in the business and will play a key role in efforts to modernise the agricultural sector in the state.

The statement said the government would continue to engage farmers with a view to increasing yields and tackling challenges that may arise in the sector.

The state government had in 2016, trained 115 workers on modern agricultural extension services, to provide agricultural extension services to farmers in the 23 local government areas of the state.