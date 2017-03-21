Senator To Resign For Soliciting Sex From Teenager

An embattled Republican state senator from Oklahoma will resign from office amid allegations that he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Ed Blau, who represents Sen. Ralph Shortey of Oklahoma City, said the senator plans to resign by the end of Wednesday. The decision comes nearly two weeks after Shortey and the teen were found in a Super 8 motel in Moore, Okla., just south of Oklahoma City, according to an affidavit — and just days after Gov. Mary Fallin (R) called on Shortey to resign.

Shortey was charged Thursday with three felonies: Soliciting the prostitution of a minor; transportation for the purpose of prostitution; and prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church. Blau said Shortey is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, when a judge will automatically enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf as part of a procedural process.

Blau said it was too early to comment on the charges. Shortey, 35, is expected to release a statement about his resignation Wednesday