Saraki awards foreign scholarship to 2 First Class students

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has awarded foreign scholarship to two students from Kwara, who bagged First Class in their undergraduate studies.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Buhari, made this known in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

Buhari said the two students were selected from 73 First Class Graduates, who were hosted to a dinner by the President of the Senate in 2016.

He said the scholarship was in addition to N500,000 given to each of the 73 scholars by the President of the Senate, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District.

He said the two beneficiaries are Abdulkadir Habebulah, a graduate of Aeronautic Engineering from the Kwara State University (KWASU) and Aliyu Ajoke Muinat, a graduate of Chemistry from the University of Ilorin.

Saraki in the statement charged the two beneficiaries to give a good account of themselves when they begin their studies in China.

The president of the senate said that the selection of two out of 73 was a testimony to the quality of their education and their certificates.

He, therefore, urged them to be of best behaviours anywhere they find themselves in the world.

A beneficiary, Abdulkadir Habibulah, while responding, said the scholarship was a pleasant surprise.

He commended the President of the Senate for giving him and his colleague the privilege of studying abroad.

He also promised that they will not to disappoint the confidence reposed in them.