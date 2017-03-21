Rainstorm Kills Pregnant Woman, Okada Rider in Lagos

By Jamiu Yisa

Tragedy struck in Agbado Oke-odo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria, as pregnant woman and an okada rider were reportedly killed during the afternoon rainstorm of Monday.

It was learnt that the rain which started around 4pm was accompanied with by a heavy storm.

PM NEWS reliably gathered that the pregnant woman who resides at Ikola Odunsi, a sprawling community in the LCDA, was killed when the house she was caved in as a result of the pressure of the heavy storm.

The okada rider on his part, was killed on Command Road, also within the council area, when the storm uprooted one of the trees lining the road and it fell on the motor cyclist, killing him instantly.

Apart from the loss of lives, properties such as houses, electricity poles, cars and other valuable items worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Bisi Yusuf who represents Alimosho Constituency 1, under which the affected communities fall, responded swiftly by not only visiting the affected communities but also ensured prompt response from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS and fire service vehicles which provided the needed rescue service.

