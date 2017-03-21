Police Arrest 4 Persons Who killed Father, Daughter

The Taraba Police Command says it has arrested four persons suspected to have killed one Bernard Zaakaa and his daughter, Mimidoo, at Gazabu village in Bali Local Area of the state.

Its spokesman, Mr David Misal, said on Tuesday in Jalingo, that Zaakaa and his four-year-old daughter were shot dead in their residence, on March 18.

The police official said that one Geoffrey Oguda, who was in the compound at the time of the attack, sustained injuries from gunshots.

“We have arrested the suspects and recovered two local guns, nine cartridges, two extended cartridges and some gun powder from them,” he said.

Misal said that the arrest followed a complaint lodged at a police station in Bali, by a younger brother to the deceased, Levi Zaakaa.

“Immediately we received the report of the incident that occurred around 7.30 p.m. on March 18, the police started combing the area and eventually arrested the suspects on March 19,” he said.

Misal said that Oguda was responding to treatment at Santa Maria Clinic in Bali.