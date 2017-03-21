Why I Planted Explosives In My Church – Pastor

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A 57-year old pastor of the Christ Chosen Church of God, Abel Eku, has explained why he planted explosives at the headquarters of the church in Benin, Edo State.

Pastor Eku who was arrested for attempting to bomb the church, was said to have planted explosives inside the auditorium of the church headquarters on January 22, the day the church was to hold an international conference.

The suspect who claimed to have served the church for 25 years, said he planted the bomb because he was bitter about his dismissal from the church over marital issues, adding that the bomb was not meant to kill but to scare his church members and elders.

He said he did it out of annoyance but later regretted his action which made him to call the church officials about the location of the bomb.

Speaking at the Edo state police command headquarters where he was paraded with other suspects, Pastor Eku said:

“It was out of annoyance that I planted the bomb. I was dismissed from the church after serving for 25 years.

“After planting the bomb, I was not happy with myself. I had a change of heart and called the people about it. It was to scare people. I have to call people to check and diffuse it.

“I am 57 years old. I had marital issues with my wife. We came to the church to resolve it and it was not resolved. It led to my dismissal. I was very bitter about the dismissal. I don’t have the intention of killing people. My action is very bad.

It was gathered that when it was finally detected, operatives from the anti-bomb unit of Edo state police command were invited to detonate the explosives.