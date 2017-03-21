NSCDC Evacuates 78 Destitute From Kaduna

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday said it evacuated no few than 78 destitute in Kaduna metropolis between March 17 and March 20.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Orndiir Terzungwe, said in Kaduna that their ages ranged from four years to 14 years.

Terzungwe said that the destitute had been handed over to the Kaduna State Rehabilitation Centre in Makera, Kakuri in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

He said the command was awaiting further directive from the state government on the next line of action on the destitute.

He said those who were not from the state would be repatriated to their states of origin while those from the state would be properly rehabilitated at the centre.

The spokesperson said the officials from the command were civil in carrying out the operation.

“We will continue to rid the state of destitute and we appeal for cooperation from the public, “he said