NAFDAC Confirms Bakers Reduced Use Of Bromate

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday said that its advocacy had drastically reduced the use of potassium bromate by bakers in Nasarawa State.

Mr Michael Attah, NAFDAC Coordinator in Nasarawa State, said in Lafia that NAFDAC officials paid repeated unscheduled inspection visits to bakeries in the state.

Attah said that the agency would not relax in its campaign against the use of the banned substances until eradication.

“For now, we have not heard of any case of bakers using potassium bromate, which affects the kidney, although I cannot say it has been totally eradicated,” he said.

The NAFDAC coordinator said that aggressive campaigns organised by the agency enlightened bakers on the hazards posed to human lives by the use of the `improver’.

“In 2015, we called them, enlightened them and appealed to their consciences. In 2016, there was a general investigation carried out by NAFDAC.

“We have test kits which we use when we visit bakeries unannounced. All that made them to do the right thing.

“There are other alternatives with which to improve their products; most of them have embraced the alternatives,” he said.

Attah also said that the agency had opened an outpost in Karu Local Government Area of the state to provide effective service for the huge population.

“We will ensure that these two offices in the state effectively cover the 13 local government areas.

“The agency’s officials will pay advocacy visits to traditional rulers across the state to urge them to sensitise the youth to the hazards of peddling illegal drugs.

“We noted resistance in Keana, Obi and Awe local governments in the southern part of the state.

“Their boys are uncooperative. We will visit traditional rulers, then youth leaders to speak to them so that we can penetrate effectively,” Attah added.

He appealed to the state government to support the agency in the area of logistics so that both offices could work effectively to reduce drug abuse.