Man Arrested With Fresh Woman’s Head, Hands

The police in Lagos have confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged man found in possession of a fresh woman head and two hands at Muwo area of Badagry.

An eyewitness, Mr Solomon Adube, said on Tuesday in Badagry that the suspect was seen carry a sack with blood dripping from it.

“The man was seen carrying a bag with blood dripping from it but when he was asked what was in the bag, he claimed it was bushmeat, saying he had just finished hunting.

“The people insisted on seeing the bush meat but he didn’t oblige, so we suspected foul play and the bag was collected from him.

“Upon searching the bag, a head and two hands of a lady was seen in the bag and that was how people descended on him,’’ he said.

“The timely intervention of policemen from the Area K Command, Morogbo saved the suspect from being lynched by angry mob,’’ Mr Deji Sebonji, another eyewitness said.

Lagos State Police spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, told NAN that investigation was underway to ascertain the identity of the victim.

He added that the matter would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.