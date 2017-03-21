Kogi Utd sacks Head Coach

The management of Lokoja-based Kogi United FC on Tuesday sacked Ishaya Jatau, the Head Coach of the Nigeria National League (NNL) side over the team’s poor start to the 2016/2017 season.

The club’s Chairman, Abdul Sule, said that Musa Abubakar, the Assistant Coach, would in the interim serve as head coach until a substantive head coach was appointed.

Sule explained that the decision to disengage Jatau followed the 0-1 loss to Zamfara United FC in the Match Day I of the new season.

“We are aspiring to get promoted to NPFL this season. We tried that last year but we could not succeed due to tactical deficiencies as we lost most games at crucial moments.

“Also, our last result against Zamfara FC was not encouraging; a reflection of the pre-season matches even with the good team that we have.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a tactical approach which prompted our decision to ask the head coach to step aside.

“His assistant, Musa Abubakar, is to act in the interim until a decision for a new handler is reached. It is a very difficult decision to take but that is the game.

“Although Jatau is a nice and great guy, he had tried all he could but things did not just really work out for him, so, we wish him well,’’ Sule said in a statement.

NAN reports that Kogi United lost 0-1 to Zamfara United FC at the weekend in Gusau courtesy of an 85th minute goal by Abass Abare.

Kogi United will this weekend host FRSC FC in Lokoja in the Match Day 2 of the NNL.