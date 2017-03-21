Katsina NUJ Chairman advises members on ethical conduct

Chairman of Katsina State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Buhari Mamman, has advised Journalists not to derail from strict adherence to professional ethics in the conduct of their duties.

The chairman gave the advice in an interview in Daura on Tuesday.

He said strict compliance to laid down rules regulating the practice of journalism was necessary for ensuring the dissemination of reliable and credible information.

Mamman stressed that journalists should not use their medium to cause disaffection among Nigerians, adding that stories should not be concocted to satisfy selfish interests.

He urged the leadership of the NUJ at the national and state levels to take a very firm stand against junk journalists.

The Katsina NUJ chairman commended Nigerians for fervently praying for the nation and wellbeing of President Buhari during his medical leave in London.

Mamman expressed appreciation to the Katsina State Government for providing an enabling working environment for journalists in state-owned media houses.

He assured that the union would monitor the activities of all journalists in the state, to ensure that they operate within set down rules of the profession.