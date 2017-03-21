Governor Bags Award For Tackling Open Defecation

The Pan-African Integrity Initiative Centre has presented an Award of “Excellence’’ to the Yobe Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) for effectively campaigning against open defecation in the state.

Mr John Tondo, Co-country Coordinator of the centre, presented the award to the agency on Tuesday in Damaturu.

The centre also recognised the agency for effectively providing potable water to the people of the state in the last two years.

Tondo said the award was in recognition of the agency’s effective leadership in curbing the menace of open defecation.

He noted that the campaign had recorded success in Nguru and Bade local government areas of the state.

“The success story of the campaign has been very successful and remains role model in the country.

“The centre has also developed a road map that will facilitate speedy elimination of open defecation in the state that is worthy of recognition,’’ Tondo said.

Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, General Manager of RUWASA, said the award served as a challenge to the agency to serve the people better.

“We are glad that there is a recognition of the service we provide to the people; we will rededicate ourselves more to serve the people better,’’ Bukar said.

The manager said the agency would continue to collaborate with both local and international organisations to provide potable water and sanitation facilities to the rural populace.