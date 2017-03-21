Gov. Ortom escapes death in accident

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday escaped death when a commercial Carina ll Toyota car rammed into his convoy.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase said Ortom was returning from Zaki Biam, where he had gone to carry out an assessment of the attack by gunmen on International Yam Market, when the accident occurred.

According to him, the accident occurred about 4:30 pm between Abakwa and Adi in Buruku local government area.

He explained that an oncoming vehicle, Carina Two, left its lane and hit the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ bus which was on Ortom’s convoy.

Akase, however, said no life was lost, adding that one occupant of the Carina car sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital on the directive of the Governor, while the state’s NUJ Chairman, Kris Atsaka, who was on the bus also sustained minor injuries, PUNCH reports.