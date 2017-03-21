Edo government awards full scholarship to Ogbemudia’s children

The Edo Government has given a full scholarship to three children of Late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki announced this when children of the deceased, a former governor of old Bendel state, paid him a thank-you visit at the Government House in Benin on Monday.

Obaseki said the gesture was a way to care for what the elder statesman left behind.

The beneficiaries are Nosa, Donald and Imade Ogbemudia.

Describing the late elder statesman as an astute administrator whose monumental achievements are unsurpassable, Obaseki said the government would take over the responsibilities he left behind.

He said that organising a state burial for the retired Brigadier General was the least that could have been done for him given the scope of developmental projects he executed during the old Bendel state.

The governor said that the state government was also considering immortalising Ogbemudia’s name with a national monument.

“We know he has some monuments in the state named after him; we also want to get approval from the Presidency to immortalise him by getting a federal asset named after him,’’ he said.

While recounting late Ogbemudia’s impact in all sectors of life in old Midwest and defunct Bendel state, Obaseki said that the deceased played a fatherly role in his life and supported him during his electioneering period.

The governor, therefore, admonished the children to live in unity and keep the legacies of their father.

Earlier, the first son of the deceased, Mr Samuel Ogbemudia Jnr., read a letter of appreciation on behalf of the family to Obaseki and the state for their support in giving their father a befitting burial.

Similarly, the first daughter, Mrs Dele George, and a close friend of the family, Mr Gentleman Amegor, commended the governor and secretary to the government for working tirelessly to follow the seven days burial wishes of late Ogbemudia.

The highlight of the visit was a presentation of an appreciation gift to the governor by the bereaved family.

Late Ogbemudia died on March 9 at the age of 84 in a private hospital after he suffered from diabetes for some years.

The remains of the military governor of the defunct Midwest region were laid to rest after an interdenominational service held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on March 17.

The Edo Government organised a state burial for the elder statesman.