Police Recover Body of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Marine police has recovered the body of the doctor, Allwell Orji, who jumped into the Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Sunday.

A top source from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, told PM News that the Marine Police recovered a body around 11:30am on Tuesday.

The source said the parents of Orji had been invited to identify the body if it was that of their son.

Orji jumped into the Lagoon on Sunday evening after he told his driver to stop on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He came out of the car after receiving a phone call and jumped into the Lagoon.

