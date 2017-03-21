Aregbesola to inaugurate water projects

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun will on Tuesday inaugurate some water supply projects to mark the 2017 World Water Day.

A statement by Mr Muftau Oluwadare, Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Water Resources, Rural and Community Affairs, said some of the projects were located in Erinmo-Ijesa, Oriade South Local Council Development Area and Ajebandele, Ife Central Local Government Area.

It said that some projects would also be inaugurated in Asapati, Ololola and Olajebe communities, all in Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

The statement urged the beneficiary communities to reciprocate the good gesture of the government by making judicious use of the water supply facilities.