Apostle Suleiman’s alleged ex-lover arraigned for intent to blackmail

Stephanie Otobo, the alleged ex-lover of Apostle Johnson Suleiman was yesterday arraigned by the police before a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, over alleged intent to steal and blackmail.

23-year-old Otobo who claimed to have had an affair with Apostle Suleiman is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, blackmail and threat to life. She was also charged alongside one Wisdom Godstime.

The prosecutor, M.A. Animashaun, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offence on February 14, 2017, at about 10:30 a.m., at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the duo conspired among themselves to steal by demanding for property and an attempt to extort money.

Animashaun alleged the defendants had the intent to blackmail a man of God, by unlawfully demanding the immediate payment of $1million to Otobo by Suleiman, if not done, Otobo would call a press conference and accuse him of committing adultery with her and having an illicit relationship with her and thereafter kill him.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendants who had the intent to extort money from Suleiman accused him of committing adultery with Otobo while promising her marriage.

According to Animashaun, the offences committed are punishable under sections 411, 301 and 303 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola-Ayeye in her ruling granted the defendants bail in liberal term and asked them to deposit N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.

The magistrate however ordered that the defendants should continue with the bail earlier granted them. She, therefore, adjourned the case to April 27, 2017, for the commencement of trial.