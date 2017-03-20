Security Guard Steals Engagement Rings Worth $20,000

A 33-year-old security guard, Donald Alaribe, was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged theft of his employer’s engagement rings valued $20,000 (N8 million), among other items.

The accused, who resides with his employer at No. 47, Castle and Temple Drive, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offences on March 18, at 1:00p.m., at the above mentioned address.

Joseph said that the stolen items include a Nigerian Passport, two British Passports, three engagement rings valued at $20,000, a room spare key, and a car spare key.

The prosecutor said that the stolen items belonged to the complainant, Tokunbo Olugbade.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 285 (7) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O Awogboro, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1million, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

Awogboro said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused and must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She said that the addresses of the sureties must be verified, and adjourned the case until May 3 for mention.