Police intercept substandard drugs in Kano

The police in Kano have intercepted large quantity of ‘controlled and substandard drugs’ worth more than N33 million in Kano.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), for the Police Command in the state, DSP Magaji Majiya, stated this in a statement he signed and issued to journalists in Kano on Monday.

He said the command’s operatives intercepted the drugs on March 15, while on surveillance around Malam Kato square area in Kano metropolis.

“The drugs were brought to Kano for sale to unsuspecting persons and drug addicted individuals.

“The drugs were classified by Kano State Task Force Officials of the State Ministry of Health as controlled which include diazepam white and yellow tablets, fortwin injection and neomaline.

“The substandard drugs are Ibuprofen tabs, Quinine and Coartem, among others all valued at about N33,03 million, “Majiya said.

The police image maker also said that a team of policemen on patrol in Sharada area intercepted and arrested one suspect.

Majiya, who described the suspect as a notorious drug peddler added he was found in possession of 490 bottles of adulterated intoxicating substance (codeine syrup), valued at N490, 000.

‘’The suspect was arrested on March 19, at about 2200hrs and confessed to being a dealer who sells the products to youths and women in the area.’’

Majiya further said the suspect would soon be charged to court as soon as the investigation was completed.

“The command has secured a court order from Chief Magistrate Court 29, Kano, for the disposal of the products, to save lives and mental intelligence of the citizenry.”