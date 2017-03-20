Police arrest man for tying up, injuring son in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command, said on Monday it had arrested a 49-year-old man Chinedu Okeke, for allegedly tying up and injuring his 14-year-old son.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Ebere Araizu in Enugu on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspect, who resides in Trans- Ekulu area of Enugu was arrested on March 15.

It said that the boy was found tied up with various wounds on his body.

The police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the father was in the habit of inflicting heavy punishment on the boy he claimed to be very stubborn.

It noted that the boy’s mother was not living with the accused, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.