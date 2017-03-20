Minister wants WAEC to review registration fee

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has urged the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to review its registration fee and process to give equal opportunities to secondary school leavers.

Adamu made the call on Monday in Abuja when he received WAEC’s Governing Council, led by the Chairperson, Dr Evelyn Kandakai.

According to him, many parents and guardians complain about the exorbitant fees charged by the council, as their children/wards fail to write the examinations upon completing secondary education.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, commended WAEC’s contributions to the development of education in Nigeria and other member countries, namely Ghana, Gambia, Sierra-Leone and Liberia.

He urged the WAEC governing council chairperson to use her position “as a role model for the promotion of the girl-child education in the sub-region.”

Responding, Kandakai acknowledged Nigeria’s outstanding contributions toward

the sustenance of WAEC over the years.

Founded in 1951, WAEC is an examination board that conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for universities and Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) entry examination in West Africa countries.