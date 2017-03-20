Lagos hands over 750,000 criminal suspect forms to Police Commissioner

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Monday handed over 750,000 criminal suspect forms to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni to gather data of suspected criminals in the state.

The move signified the commencement process of building up data on criminal suspects to aid in gathering important intelligence that would eventually assist in tracing defendants and providing accurate bio-data to the Courts during prosecution of criminal cases.



Speaking at the event, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem said the decision of government on the profiling policy was aimed at bringing about ease of justice delivery and to help in quick record keeping of criminals in the State.



Kazeem, who reiterated the commitment of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration at ensuring the preservation of law and order and provision of effective criminal justice system in the State, said the forms would be used to gather personal details of suspects, their physical attributes, information about their next of kin and previous convictions.

According to him, “With the introduction of the new forms, information about the suspects will assist in the profiling and building of important intelligence that could assist in tracing Defendants and providing accurate Bio-data to the Courts during the prosecution of criminal cases in the State.



“This data base will hold information about previous convictions, nature and types of offences committed by convicted persons in the State. The forms will also assist the DNA data base to be built on the completion of the Lagos State DNA Laboratory which can be interfaced with these collection of data and samples of DNA from suspects and convicted persons which will be warehoused in the Criminal Data Base that will be rolled out to the public soon.”



While assuring the police Command that the State government would continue to partner with the police for effective and efficient justice delivery, Kazeem said the importance of the forms could not be over emphasized, more so because the information of the suspects and defendants would progressively be transposed to an electronic data base which can assist in providing information on previous offending pattern of a Suspect.



Besides, the AG urged police officers to adequately use the forms and record information needed when processing suspects through the Charge Room, noting that information not captured at the first opportunity may be difficult to recapture later.



He also promised that the State Government would provide more copies after the initial 750,000 copies would have been exhausted.

Responding, Owoseni, who was represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Command, Bolaji Salami thanked the Lagos State Governor for his commitment in making the job of Policing in the state to be more effective and efficient.