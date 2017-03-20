I’ll constitute national convention committee soon – Sheriff

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, said soon, he would set up a committee to work out modalities for the party’s national convention.

Sheriff made this known while briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja on the recommendations of the party’s Reconciliation Committee, chaired by Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa.

He said that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was already consulting with members and leaders of the party as part of the process for constituting the convention committee.

The chairman said that he was also talking with lawmakers at the National Assembly and State Assemblies on the platform of the party as part of political solution recommended by the Dickson committee.

He added that he had commenced consultation with the Board of Trustees (BoT) through its Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin, who, he said, had promised to get back to him for a formal meeting with BoT members.

He said that by next week they would meet with the party’s national ex-officio members from the 36 states.

“Everywhere in our party, we are working across the board; everybody is working for the party to come back to its position in 1999.

“We are for peace and that does not mean that we are afraid of anybody; we will not be relenting.

“We need our party back in power and we will carry everybody that means well for PDP along.

“I assure you that PDP will not be destroyed; PDP is a creation of God and cannot be destroyed by anybody.

“We are on course and we will go as planned. For everybody that believes that it is not a political solution, they are on their own,” he said.

Sheriff reiterated his determination not to contest the national chairmanship at the national convention, adding that his NWC members had the right to contest for any position of their choice.

On his presidential ambition for 2019, he said that it was a decision left for God.

“Every position I occupied in life, God made it possible. I am a firm believer in the will of God. I told you I will not run for the chairmanship position, the rest we leave to God.”

He, however, said that the party’s chairmanship position would definitely be for the Southern part of the country.