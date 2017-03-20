Citizens must obey traffic laws, says OYRTMA Boss

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority, OYRTMA, has said that its activities are not to inflict pains on the people but rather to ensure a sustainable environment as well as to inject orderliness and control into the road traffic system in the state.

The Chairman of the Agency, Col. Tayo Ishola (retd.) stated this at the weekend during the mobile court sitting to try traffic offenders at the secretariat, Ibadan.

At the proceedings, three out of the seven people whose vehicles were impounded and arraigned before Magistrate Maaruf Mudasiru, were discharged and acquitted while four persons were found guilty and fined for violating the state traffic laws.

Col. Ishola advised that any individual whose vehicle had been impounded by OYRTMA to seek redress at the Court or pay their fines in the alternative.

He enjoined road users, motorists and the general public to abide by the State Road Traffic Laws and develop a culture of orderliness, noting that OYRTMA would continue to ensure road safety in the state.

Speaking on the court proceedings, the Presiding Magistrate, Maaruf Mudasiru said the introduction of the court by the State Government, is in line with the law that established Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA, 2009), in ensuring justice, sanity and civility among road users.

He added that the court will be operating in line with the constitution without bias. He appealed to road users, motorists and general public to abide by the State Road Traffic Laws.