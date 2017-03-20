2 PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC

The Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Whip of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Alkali (PDP-Lafia North) and Mohammed Muluku (PDP-Nassarawa Eggon East), have defected to THE All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, who read the duo’s defection letters on Monday, congratulated them “for taking the right decision.

“We will continue to partner each other in order to move the party, the state and the country forward for the benefit of our people”, he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi assured of the assembly’s readiness to continue to enact laws that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, the duo attributed their defection to the APC to crisis rocking the PDP at the national level.

Alkali said, “the crisis rocking our party at the national level is the reason why I defected to APC after due consultation with my constituents”, he said.

Muluku said: “After due consultation with my party stakeholders, my constituency and other people in the state, I deem it necessary to dump PDP for APC to contribute my quota to the development of the state and Nigeria at large”, he said.

They, however, appreciated the PDP for giving them the opportunity to contest and win election to the House.