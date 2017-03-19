‘We’ll complete all abandoned projects in FCT’ – Minister

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has assured that the current administration would complete all abandoned projects in the territory so as to stimulate desired economic activities.

Bello said this when he and the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr Babatope Ajakaiye, paid an unscheduled visit to the Malaysian Gardens Estate on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the administration is already working towards resolving problems stalling the major projects in and around the FCT.

“We will do our best to ensure that all abandoned projects in the Federal Capital Territory, be they private sector or government driven, they must be completed.

“Each time a project is started and not completed, no matter how much money that is spent, it adds no value to the city.

“And for us in the city, we want projects to be completed for maximum benefits,’’ he said.

He said that the completion of abandoned projects would engender economic activities in the city so that the purpose for which such huge expanse of land was allocated must have been achieved.

“We are a government that want to solve problems and I assure you these problems would definitely be solved,” the minister declared.

The Chairman/Board of Directors of Global Formwork Limited (Malaysia Gardens), Mr George Nwachukwu, conducted the minister and the permanent secretary round the project site.

Nwachukwu said he was in Malaysia for 19 years before former president Olusegun Obasanjo invited him to come and invest in Nigeria.

He said the company has enough materials on ground to complete 1,500 houses in three months at the Malaysia Gardens if the FCTA gives the approval.