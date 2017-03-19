Shettima urges FG to reconstruct Gamboru/Ngala highway

The Borno State Government on Sunday appealed to the Federal Government to begin reconstruction of the Maiduguri-Gamboru- Ngala highway linking Nigeria and Cameroon to ease hardship being faced by travellers.

Gov. Kashim Shettima made the appeal when he received Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works, Power, and Housing in Maiduguri.

Shettima lamented that the highway had became a source of worry to travellers moving from Nigeria to other countries.

“One of the important roads that we have is the Maiduguri-Gamboru- Ngala road which is now in terrible shape.

“In fact, the worst part of the road is the 52kms covering Dikwa- Ngala,” he said.

The governor said that the muddy nature of the area would make the road impassable once the rains set in.

According to the governor, the 120-km Biu- Gombe road is also in terrible condition.

“Travellers spend an average of four hours on the road which is just 120 km.

“We are appealing to you to help intervene and reduce the hardship faced daily by travellers on both roads,” Shettima said.

He said although the Federal Government had approved the reconstruction of the roads in the 2017 budget, there was the need to do some immediate patch up on the roads.

“I want you to help fast-track the process of rehabilitation of the roads because of their importance to the economy of the state,” Shettima said.

He commended President Muhammad Buhari for his numerous policies aimed at reflating the economy through empowerment programmes.

“Buhari’s programmes on reflating the economy has yielded so many positive results, many states have embarked on construction projects lately due to Federal Government’s empowerment.

“My Commissioner of Works told me lately that there is the scarcity of bitumen in the market, this is an indication that there is high demand,” Shettima said.

Responding, Fashola said that the visit was aimed at assessing implementation of projects in the state.

He expressed delight that the contractor handling the Damaturu- Maiduguri portion of the Kano- Maiduguri dual carriageway had mobilised to site after facing security challenge due to Boko Haram insurgency.

Fashola promised to collaborate with the Ministry of Defence toward providing additional security for the contractor to enable him deliver on time.

He also commended Shettima for repairing some federal roads in the state.

Fashola assured that the Federal Government was working to repay states that carried out repair works on Federal roads.