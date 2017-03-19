Police Detain Peace Corps Commandant Again

For the second time in two months, the Nigeria Police, on Sunday, detained the National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh.

Daily Post reports that Akoh, who had just arrived Abuja from where he has been receiving traditional treatment for ulcer and pile, decided to turn himself in, at the FCT Command of the Nigeria police, after been told that the police were looking for him.

A source at the Commandant headquarters disclosed that Akoh arrived at about 5.40pm, where he had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID, officer in charge of the SARS and DC of SARS.

No reason has been given for this latest arrest.

As at the time of filing this report, the Peace Corps boss is being currently detained at the headquarters of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Abuja.